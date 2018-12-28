To all the 2018 tech we… tolerated? | #PNWeekly 338
Twelve months of mobile technology have passed us by and we’re here to remember the parts that you probably forgot, right? Because 2018 in politics, the economy, other news and miserable things. Why not talk about notches, batteries and fifteen cameras!
We also figured that we’d pop out the drinks while we’re at it. Hey, what do you want? We’re not doing a New Year’s Eve show. This is the best you’ll get. It’s best you can expect from the Pocketnow Weekly!
Watch the YouTube video posted at 2:00pm Eastern on December 28th or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly and shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!
The Year
- Jan: Samsung jumps the gun on foldables
- Jan: What a Shell of an idea this wearable turned out to be…
- Feb: One of the original third-party Android keyboards died
- Feb: Should an iPhone SE 2 been more important?
- Mar: Will LCD still be flagship material in 2019?
- Apr: Does it take expensive new iPhones to bring a dead iPhone back alive?
- Apr: People still cared about why Windows Phone died…
- May: When it comes to notches, is design overrated?
- June: Siri’s been crud for so long. Has it gotten better?
- June: The Samsung Wear OS watch that would’ve been?
- July: How do we feel about Chinese phone makers?
- July: Don’t forget to replace your iPhone’s battery!
- August: Wasn’t Project Treble supposed to fix this?
- Sep: Google leaves Android users exploitable
- Oct: Why was Techtober so busy?
- Nov: Will punch holes propagate farther than notches, even without Apple influence?
- Nov: Why was the RED Hydrogen One… the most difficult topic this year?
- Dec: Has OnePlus grown too fast?
See you next week!
