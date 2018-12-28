Android

To all the 2018 tech we… tolerated? | #PNWeekly 338

Twelve months of mobile technology have passed us by and we’re here to remember the parts that you probably forgot, right? Because 2018 in politics, the economy, other news and miserable things. Why not talk about notches, batteries and fifteen cameras!

We also figured that we’d pop out the drinks while we’re at it. Hey, what do you want? We’re not doing a New Year’s Eve show. This is the best you’ll get. It’s best you can expect from the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the YouTube video posted at 2:00pm Eastern on December 28th or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly and shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!

Host

Joshua Vergara

Guests

Jaime Rivera

Brandon Miniman

Executive Producer

Jules Wang

The Year

OnePlus 6T

See you next week!

About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
