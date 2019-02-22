Android

2018: 1.44 billion smartphones sold for $522 billion

A new GfK study reveals, in time for the upcoming MWC, that in 2018, smartphones, mobile phones and wearables accounted for 44 percent share of the $1.2 trillion technical consumer goods (TCG) market. Smartphone demand declined in 2018 by 3% to 1.44 billion, with sales reaching $522 billion, which represents an increase of 5%.

From all smartphones sold, the study reveals that around 12% were priced at more than $800 in 2018. This is up from 9% in 2017. The majority of phones sold were in the $150-400 category. They accounted for 46% of the total in 2018, up from 44% the year before.

Just when we thought that the wearables and smartwatches market is dying, the study reveals that demand is up 16% from 2017. Sale value is also up 35% in 2018, compared to the year before, mostly fueled by SIM-enabled smartwatches. These account for “17 percent of the Core wearables sales value, up from eight percent in 2017“, the study reveals.

