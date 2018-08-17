Affordable, entry-level 2018 MacBook Air coming next month

Roughly eight million 2018 MacBook Air units are expected to ship this year. Apple is expected to introduce the MacBook refresh as an entry-level, affordable product. It aims to counter and compete with similar devices from other manufacturers.

Industry sources claim that the price for the 2018 MacBook Air will start at roughly $1,200. The current 13-inch MacBook air starts at $1,199.00, while the 11-inch base model is just a hair under one thousand.

The budget MacBook was expected to see the light of day at the end of last year. However, because of Intel, the chip manufacturer and supplier, was facing issues with the 10nm production process, it was delayed. The chip-maker postponed production of 10nm CPUs to the second half of next year, so that the 2018 MacBook Air will most likely employ Kaby Lake processors manufactured on improved 14nm process.

This is the second time we’re hearing reports about this year’s MacBook Air employing last year’s processor. A previous report claimed the same thing, so we can pretty much expect this to happen.