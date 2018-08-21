2018 iPhones with faster wireless charging on pre-order September 14

Apple decided to raise the wireless charging current from 5W to 7.5W for the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. These phones launched with wireless charging capabilities, but it took Apple less than two months to realize charging was slow. iOS 11.2 lowered wireless charging times somewhat, but rumor has it 2018 iPhone wireless charging could be even faster.

The report claims that at least one of the upcoming 2018 iPhone models will use a copper wire coil instead of the current flexible printed circuit. The advantages are obviously faster wireless charging, while the downside is that copper wire coils are usually thicker than FPCs. Still, this would allow Apple to enable 10W or 15W wireless charging.

Said particular 2018 iPhone with faster wireless charging, as well as the other new models, will allegedly be available for pre-order on Friday, September 14. The report comes from Germany and is citing as sources two unnamed carriers. This will allegedly happen two days after the supposed event on September 12, and the official launch is pegged for Friday, September 21. As a bonus, September 18 is the date these sources claim iOS 12 will become official.