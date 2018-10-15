2018 iPad Pro will reportedly be thin, ditch headphone jack

Apple is expected to unveil the 2018 iPad Pro line-up soon. Whether that’s going to happen this month, as rumors suggest, or later in the year is still unknown. However, as we get closer and closer to said event, more and more rumors, leaks, and reports surface about the new iPads. Last we heard about them we found out that they might feature Face ID functionality in landscape, and bring 4K HDR video output, in addition to more.

Now a new rumor has surfaced talking about how incredibly thin the 2018 iPads might be. Just 5.9mm, and that is really thin. The current iPads are 7.5mm thin, and the iPad Pros measure 6.1mm and 6.9mm. However, such a thin form factor might bring some bad news as well. The same rumor suggests that Apple will be ditching the headphone jack on the new iPads. The company first got rid of the 3.5mm connector on its iPhones, and if the report is legit, this will be the first time Apple does it on an iPad.