The Apple September event brought us three new iPhones with the iPhone Xs, Xs Max, and XR. The company is expected to hold another event later this month. At this October event, Apple will most likely unveil the highly anticipated 2018 iPad Pro tablets, in addition to introducing new MacBooks. A recent report is trying to anticipate some of the upcoming features and details of the 2018 iPads.

The model numbers will be iPad8,1, iPad8,2, iPad8,5 and iPad8,6 for the Wi-Fi-only models. iPad8,3, iPad8,4 and iPad8,7 and iPad8,8 will be used to designate the cellular versions. This means that we’ll likely see two Wi-Fi models and two cellular models.

The display will be an edge-to-edge display with small bezels, no notch, and no home button, claims the report. The Face ID hardware system will reside on the bezels, which, while thin, will still be enough to house all the hardware.

Face ID will use the same tech Apple employs on its new iPhones. However, face recognition, claims the report, will work in both portrait and landscape orientations. It will, however, not work upside-down.

Moving on to the USB-C port, 2018 iPad Pro tablets will be able to output 4K HDR video to external displays using this port. The report mentions the arrival of a new Apple pencil which will be paired to the iPads using proximity.

The hardware feature which generated the most controversy is the new Magnetic Connector. It will be at the back of the tablets and will be used to connect to different accessories. These can be third party, or the brand new Smart Keyboard.