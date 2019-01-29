2018 iPad Pro deals at B&H Photo go up to $100 off
Looking for an iPad Pro to break yourself into a new way of computing? B&H has you covered with discounts ranging from $30 to $100, depending on variant. We’re talking about both 11-inch and 12.9-inch models released this past October, so it might be a worthwhile investment for you.
However, the discount can be tricky to pick up. Luckily for you, we’ve taken a look into this and have picked up all the links for you with the discounts still active as of press time. Keep in mind that we are an affiliate B&H Photo Video affiliate, so clicking through to any of the following links will generate revenue for us.
Deals end January 31 at 11:59pm Eastern.
- 11″ / 64GB / Wi-Fi Only / Silver – $769.99 ($30 off)
- 11″ / 64GB / Cellular / Silver – $879 ($70 off)
- 11″ / 256GB / Wi-Fi Only / Space Gray – $899.99 ($50 off)
- 12.9″ / 64GB / Wi-Fi Only / Silver – $949 ($50 off)
- 11″ / 256GB / Cellular / Space Gray – $999 ($100 off)
- 11″ / 512GB / Wi-Fi Only / Silver – $1,079 ($50 off)
- 11″ / 512GB / Cellular / Space Gray – $1,199 ($100 off)
- 11″ / 512GB / Cellular / Silver – $1,199 ($100 off)
- 12.9″ / 512GB / Wi-Fi Only / Space Gray – $1,279 ($100 off)
- 11″ / 1TB / Wi-Fi Only / Space Gray – $1,479.99 ($70 off)
Discuss This Post