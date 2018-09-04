Check out these 2018 iPad Pro 12.9 renders

With just a little over a week until Apple’s event, the rumor mill is not slowing down. The three new iPhones are just part of what we expect the company to unveil. A fully redesigned iPad Pro, with no bezels, is also expected to see the light of day. Apple is rumored to kill the Home Button on the tablet as well and offer Face ID in its place. Don’t expect a notch on the tablet as there’s plenty of space on the small bezels to house all the tech needed for face recognition.

What you see above and below are iPad Pro 12.9 renders. As with anything unofficial, keep a healthy dose of skepticism. That being said, there’s a couple of things present that were subject to controversy recently. We’re referring to the possible docking connector on the same side as the volume keys. The connector (believed to be button) on the back, charging port side, is also something strange. Apparently, there’s no 3.5mm headphone jack, but this shouldn’t come as a surprise.

There are also reports that Apple wasn’t able to solve the problem of Face ID not working in landscape mode. This reportedly required the company to make some last-minute design changes in placement of ports and connectors. While it should all become clear next week, we’ll leave you with the renders, video, and the source link for more.