2018 iPads with no headphone jack, Galaxy S10 and Note 10 Screen Sizes | Pocketnow Daily
On Pocketnow Daily, the 2018 iPads will reportedly lose the headphone jack and trim down on thickness. Korean media has uncovered screen sizes for the Galaxy S10 Plus and the Galaxy Note 10. Some new leaks of the Black Shark 2 gaming phone have emerged showing LED lighting and a 4,000 mAh battery. HTC’s blockchain phone is finally ready for release as it announces an event date. We end today’s show with Adobe launching Premiere Rush to edit videos on mobile.
- 2018 iPad Pro will reportedly be thin, ditch headphone jack
- Bigger screens are coming to Samsung Galaxy smartphones next year
- Xiaomi’s Black Shark 2 lights up just as pretty in leaked video
- HTC Exodus will be announced on October 22
- Adobe Premiere Rush CC brings easy drag-and-drop video editing to mobile
Discuss This Post