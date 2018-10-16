Android

2018 iPads with no headphone jack, Galaxy S10 and Note 10 Screen Sizes | Pocketnow Daily

Contents

On Pocketnow Daily, the 2018 iPads will reportedly lose the headphone jack and trim down on thickness. Korean media has uncovered screen sizes for the Galaxy S10 Plus and the Galaxy Note 10. Some new leaks of the Black Shark 2 gaming phone have emerged showing LED lighting and a 4,000 mAh battery. HTC’s blockchain phone is finally ready for release as it announces an event date. We end today’s show with Adobe launching Premiere Rush to edit videos on mobile.


Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Accessories, Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.