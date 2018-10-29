Report claims new iPads will look similar to the iPhone 5

A beta of iOS 12 contains an icons which hints at how the new iPads might look like. We’ve heard about this over the weekend, when said icon was discovered. It depicts an iPhone X-like design, with somewhat rounded corners, no home button, relatively small bezels, and buttons on the side as well as at the top. Check out the previous post to read more about the discovery.

Many of the bits described above, and hinted by the icon, are things we have already heard about. We know roughly what to expect. However, a new Bloomberg report seems to slightly contradict this information, though confirming most of the above while at it.

The contradicting bit is related to the general outer aspect of the new iPads. It says that the upcoming tablets will have more squared-off sides. It’s not talking about the corners, which will probably be rounded like the iPhone X. It is talking about the sides, and how they might be like what we’ve seen on the iPhone 5, 5S, and SE from a few years ago.

The rest of the information falls nicely in line with what we’ve heard. Slimmer bezels, USB-C port, Face ID support, LCD display instead of the OLED on the iPhone Xs and Xs Max, as well as the spec-bump to a faster processor.