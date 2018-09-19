2018 iPad line-up coming this fall, iOS 12 Beta suggests

Just one day after flipping the switch on iOS 12, Apple has released iOS 12.1 Beta. Aside from the main feature — Memoji syncing through iCloud — the iOS 12 Beta contains information that could reveal Apple’s near-future plans. Specifically, it hints towards the new iPad models that we were expecting. The general belief was that they will arrive at the September 12 event. That didn’t happen, but it might not be that far out either.

A “2018 fall” iPad identifier has been discovered in the Setup app of the iOS 12.1 Beta. Additionally, new evidence inside the software update reveals that Apple has solved the problem of Face ID in landscape mode. This is particularly interesting because all the rumors that surrounded the 2018 iPad leaks, and their design.

If the past is of any indication, combined with the new info discovered, we should expect an event as early as next month. This would be focused on iPads alone. The new Apple slates are expected to dramatically minimize the bezel, remove the fingerprint scanner, and adopt the Face ID technology from iPhones.