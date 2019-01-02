2018 is over and Apple has broken its promise on the AirPower mat

Ever since we first heard about Apple’s AirPower mat back in the fall of 2017, the hope that wireless charging hype would lead to quicker advancements in Qi technology began growing.

We have not heard much from the company since then. Sources from inside say that engineering the product to not overheat while still providing charge for an iPhone, AirPods and an Apple Watch at the same time has been a nightmare.

Even as market analysts continue to prognosticate on when this product — not to mention a Qi-compatible AirPods charging case — will be up for sale, one thing is for sure: Apple has broken Phil Schiller’s promise.

As 9to5Mac points out, the senior vice president of worldwide marketing told observers at Apple’s September 2017 event:

We’re going to be working with the Qi standards team to incorporate these benefits into the future of the standards to make wireless charging better for everyone. So look for the AirPower charger next year.

Well, it’s no longer 2018 and Apple has officially kept its lips tight about the product ever since — much unlike the heavily-delayed, but eventually-launched AirPods. It’s not clear if a spring hardware event might bring any clarity on AirPower.