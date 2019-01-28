Only today: save $480 on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2017, 512GB, 4G

Here’s a quick one for you! If you want to upgrade or get a new Apple tablet, the 2017 iPad Pro is a great option. Of course, it still has bezels and a home button. It doesn’t have Face ID and a screen-to-body ratio like the newest one. But it’s got 4G capabilities (cellular), 512GB of storage, and great performance.

B&H has a deal for you that expires tonight, before midnight Eastern Time. Space grey, Silver, and Gold versions are listed, and, instead of paying $1,279, you can get it, while supplies last, for $799. That’s $480 off, and it also includes a tempered glass screen protector that’s valued $20. We’ll just leave it at that, as an FYI. Follow these links: