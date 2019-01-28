iOS

Only today: save $480 on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2017, 512GB, 4G

Contents

Here’s a quick one for you! If you want to upgrade or get a new Apple tablet, the 2017 iPad Pro is a great option. Of course, it still has bezels and a home button. It doesn’t have Face ID and a screen-to-body ratio like the newest one. But it’s got 4G capabilities (cellular), 512GB of storage, and great performance.

B&H has a deal for you that expires tonight, before midnight Eastern Time. Space grey, Silver, and Gold versions are listed, and, instead of paying $1,279, you can get it, while supplies last, for $799. That’s $480 off, and it also includes a tempered glass screen protector that’s valued $20. We’ll just leave it at that, as an FYI. Follow these links:

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
iOS, Tablets
Tags
2017 iPad Pro, Apple, Deal, Deals, iPad Pro, News
, , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.