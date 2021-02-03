Samsung is tipped to be working on a whopping 200MP ISOCELL sensor. According to the latest leak, it could debut with the ZTE Axon 30 Pro smartphone. It is rumored to come with support for up to 16K video recording capabilities. Plus, it might support 4-in-1 and 16-in-1 pixel binning to reduce noise in photos. It could work alongside the company’s in-house Exynos 1080 SoC, which supports up to 200MP camera sensor. For the unaware, Exynos 1080 is a 5G chipset built on the 5nm process.

According to the details shared by WHYLAB on Weibo, Samsung’s upcoming 200MP sensor has model number S5KGND. As per the leak, this image sensor measures 1/ 1.37-inch and has 1.28-micron pixels. The sensor is said to be able to record 16K videos. Moreover, it is claimed to have support for 4-in-1 as well as 16-in-1 pixel binning technology, which is used to reduce the noise in photos and offer enhanced images. Surprisingly, this 200MP sensor is allegedly not debuting on a Samsung phone. Instead, it is tipped to be equipped on the upcoming ZTE Axon 30 Pro.

The smartphone is also rumored to come with second-generation under-screen camera technology. It could feature a 6.9-inch 1080p or 1440p display. It could feature a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is tipped to pack a 4,700mAh battery with support for “super fast charging.” Unfortunately, that’s all we know about the upcoming smartphone as of now. As per a Weibo post by ZTE President Ni Fei, the smartphone will come equipped with “the industry’s strongest imaging system”.

There is no word on the official launch date of the sensor or the upcoming ZTE Axon 30 Pro, but we should be getting more information as we head towards the launch.