Charge up to 4 devices simultaneously from this portable battery pack — now 60% off

Why only charge one device when you can charge up to four devices simultaneously? Most portable charges have only one USB port. The Extreme Boost 20,000mAh Back-Up Battery contains 4 USB ports for you to juice up all your technology at the same time.

Truth is that most portable chargers would not get very far charging 4 devices simultaneously, but this portable charger possesses a colossal 20,000mAh capacity. That’s enough to charge your Apple iPhone 7+ up to 4.5 times. Additionally, the Smart Charge Technology will prevent overcharging and short circuiting.

Get your very own Extreme Boost 20,000mAh Back-Up Battery today for just $35.99. That’s 60% off the original price.

by Christopher Jin

