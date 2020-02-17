The coronavirus outbreak has so far killed over a thousand people and has had a massive impact on the global smartphone industry, even leading to the cancellation of MWC 2020. But smartphone technology is proving to be a savior in these dire times, and in this particular case – the iPhone.

The Japanese government has distributed around 2,000 iPhones to passengers stranded aboard the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship that has been quarantined for the past couple of weeks. At least one iPhone with the Line app pre-installed has been provided to each cabin of the ship.

The Line app will help the stranded passengers connect with doctors, pharmacists, and psychology experts to keep their morale high and provide the required support. Notably, the Line app with the necessary support channels can’t be installed on phones registered outside Japan.

Source: Macotakara