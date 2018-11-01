Second generation Google Chromecast is just $11 in some Target stores

We all know that refreshing an existing product will most likely make its previous generations get some important discounts. Well, after the announcement of a new and refreshed Google Chromecast, its second generation devices have gotten a huge discount.

The newest version of the Chromecast is selling for $35, but if you don’t mind having a second generation device, you should check availability listings in Target stores. These are being sold for just $10.64, the catch? Well, it’s not available for delivery, that means you have to go in person to the store. Remember this is a clearance and you should probably hurry before there are no more of these Google Chromecast devices available. You should also make a call to confirm availability before you hit the road.