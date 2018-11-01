Accessories

Second generation Google Chromecast is just $11 in some Target stores

Contents

We all know that refreshing an existing product will most likely make its previous generations get some important discounts. Well, after the announcement of a new and refreshed Google Chromecast, its second generation devices have gotten a huge discount.

The newest version of the Chromecast is selling for $35, but if you don’t mind having a second generation device, you should check availability listings in Target stores. These are being sold for just $10.64, the catch? Well, it’s not available for delivery, that means you have to go in person to the store. Remember this is a clearance and you should probably hurry before there are no more of these Google Chromecast devices available. You should also make a call to confirm availability before you hit the road.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Android Police
Posted In
Accessories, Android, Phones, Tablets, Windows
Tags
Clearance, Deals, discounts, Google, Google Chromecast, News, Target
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Samuel Martinez
A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed