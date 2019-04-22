Life is hectic enough already. Make sure that you are able to escape the craziness for a moment and tune into your favorite songs with the 1Voice AXR Active Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones. These over-the-ear headphones eliminate over 90% off background sounds thanks to the built-in noise-canceling technology!

Unlike other competitors, the 1Voice AXR Active Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones are actually very affordable. You’re unlikely to find another pair of headphones with as good sound quality in this price range. Plus, these Bluetooth headphones are rated to last up to 12 hours on a single charge.

For a limited time, the 1Voice AXR Active Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones are 75% off the original price. It’s yours for just $49.99 while supplies last!

by Christopher Jin