We have been getting several rumors suggesting that Apple may give its users a new storage tier with the upcoming iPhone 13 series. It all started back in January when iHome reported that the 13 Pro could have up to 1TB storage, double the max storage space offered in the current iPhone 12 Pro models.

Wedbush has claimed, once again, that we will get up to 1TB of storage space in the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro models. Rumors have been popping up here and there during the last couple of months, with some even suggesting a possible $1,400 price tag. So before we continue, we must advise you to take this with some salt.

Wedbush’s first statement was recorded back in February, when they claimed “that supply chain checks suggest that the next generation iPhone lineup, colloquially referred to as iPhone 13, will feature a 1 TB high-end storage option for the first time […]

Apple has currently only offered 1 TB of storage on its high-end iPad Pro tablets.”

And now, we receive word that Wedbush’s supply chain sources continue to believe that a 1TB iPhone 13 is on the way.

“From a spec perspective, we have increased confidence that iPhone 13 will have a 1 terabyte storage option which is double from the highest Pro storage capacity today (512GB) and will also include a number of enhancements with Lidar across all iPhone 13 models.”

We also get some information claiming that the new iPhone 13 models will launch late in September, which means we could get back to the more ‘traditional’ launch window we had before the ongoing pandemic.

“This positive outlook gives us enhanced confidence that 2021’s launch timing will be “normal.” From a timing perspective, we believe the current iPhone 13 launch is slated for the third week in September.”

Further, Wedbush also believes that the new iPhone 13 lineup will match or surpass the iPhone 12’s sales numbers.

“We believe based on our recent Asia supply chain checks that iPhone 13 demand will be similar/slightly stronger than iPhone 12 out of the gates which speaks to our thesis that this elongated “supercycle” will continue for Cupertino well into 2022 […]

“Asia supply chain builds for iPhone 13 are currently in the ~90 million/100 million unit range compared to our initial iPhone 12 reads at 80 million units (pre-COVID) and represents a ~15% increase YoY out of the gates.

“While this number will clearly move around over the coming months (chip shortage volatility adds to it), we believe this speaks to an increased confidence with Cook & Co. that this 5G driven product cycle will extend well into 2022 and should also benefit from a post vaccine consumer “reopening environment.”

Source Wedbush

Via 9to5Mac