Here’s a quick one for your holiday shopping. If you want to grab a Samsung Galaxy S10+, the folks over at B&H have a massive $600 discount for the 1TB version.

Instead of the regular price of $1,599.99, you can now grab it for $999,99, which is $600 off the regular price.

Note that this is the North American, unlocked variant, and currently only available at this price in the Ceramic White color option.

Source: B&H