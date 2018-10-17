Accessories

Experience the world’s first THX® Certified headphones for under $150

Contents
in-ear headphones

Tuned by expert sound engineer Luca Bignardi, the 1MORE Quad Driver In-Ear Headphones are the world’s first THX® Certified headphones. Discover truly superior sound quality with these ultra-realistic headphones!

You deserve to listen to music through the best quality headphones ever created. The 1MORE Quad Driver In Ear Headphones are everything you’d ever want in a pair of headphones. They are extremely portable and slip in comfortably into your ear for all day wear. The diamond-like carbon dynamic driver ensures unsurpassed range and high-fidelity audio playback.

Reward yourself with the 1MORE Quad Driver In-Ear Headphones today while they are 25% off the original price. They’re yours for just $149.99!

by Christopher Jin

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Accessories
Tags
Deal, Deals, Pocketnow Deals
, ,
About The Author
Pocketnow Deals
Pocketnow brings you awesome deals every week. Whether software or hardware, accessories or other gear, we're trying to offer the best deals you can find out there.