OnePlus 9 series is all set to launch on March 23. Ahead of the launch, we have seen everything from leaked specifications to renders. Heck, even the company has showed the OnePlus 9 Pro in official renders. So why wait for the launch – because OnePlus might still have some features up its sleeve left to announce. One of them has been revealed today.

According to a report from PCMag, the OnePlus 9 Pro will support an adaptive refresh rate that will allow the screen to go as low as 1Hz. We have seen adaptive refresh rates from Samsung and Xiaomi, but none of their devices go to 1Hz. OnePlus is calling its new form of OLED display “Fluid Display 2.0.” As per the report, it is a combination of Samsung’s OLED panel and a bunch of exclusive OnePlus software optimizations and tunings.

The OnePlus 9 Pro will feature a curved 6.7-inch display with a 3,216-by-1,440-pixel resolution at 526 PPI. It will have support for a 120Hz high refresh rate that can go down to as low as 1Hz. It might sound ridiculous at first, but it is not. The low refresh rate will allow OnePlus 9 Pro to consume less power when the screen is sitting idle – for instance, when you are reading. The slower the refresh rate, the less power the display consumes.

While you scroll, the OnePlus 9 Pro display will move at 120Hz But once the screen sits idle, it will drop to 1Hz. Watch a video at 30fps, and it runs at 30Hz. All of this will allow the smartphone to optimize its battery accordingly.

OnePlus is calling the feature “Smart 120Hz.” Moreover, it says that the low refresh rate will cut the overall display power consumption by 50%. If the numbers are to be believed, we can expect a good battery life on the upcoming Pro model. The report goes on to say that the device will have a 360Hz touch sampling rate, which will be the fastest available on any US phone.

Notably, the report mentions support for “Smart 120Hz” only for the OnePlus 9 Pro, which means that the vanilla OnePlus 9 will miss out on the feature.




