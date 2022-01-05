From 17 to 12 inches: meet the ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED

ASUS today announced its brand new Zenbook 17 Fold at CES 2022. The new foldable Windows 11 powered device comes with a unique folding design that allows the screen to go from 12.5-inches to a massive 17.3-inch size. ASUS also announced several new ROG products.

The ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold comes with a 2560 x 1920 OLED panel with an aspect ratio of 4:3. When folded, it becomes 12.5-inches, providing 1920 x 1280 resolution, much like portable laptops or tablets. The device has ScreenXpert, which allows it to set up multiple screens simultaneously on the large display, and the device can be used in versatile modes, including in tablet, laptop, PC, and book. The company also mentioned the Zenbook 17 Fold can withstand at least 30,000 fold cycles – which is a lot less compared to the 200,000 and 300,000 folds that high-end smartphones such as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 can do – although it’s unlikely that these devices would be folded a few dozen times on a daily basis.

The ASUS Zenbook Fold 17 is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U processor, and it has integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It also has 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD. On the device itself, there are two Thunderbolt 4 ports that support display output and power delivery, and there’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack. The 17 Fold weighs 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) and it’s also military-grade MIL-STD 810H certified, which means it’s a fairly durable machine.

The keyboard can be connected and it has 1.4mm key travel, and there’s also a 5MP camera with an IR sensor and Windows Hello support that provides faster unlocking. The foldable has a 75WHr battery, and it can fast charge via the Type-C cable using the 65W AC adapter. Fortunately, the Fold also has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, so connecting to the latest third-party devices and routers will go without issues.

The new Zenbook 17 Fold is expected to be revealed sometime mid-2022, although ASUS didn’t specify a date, available regions, or the retail price.