ASUS ROG Phone 3 was launched last week with a 144Hz refresh rate and Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC. These are primarily responsible for the fluid experience on the phone. However, it has been revealed that the phone can go beyond the official numbers. The ROG Phone 3 has a hidden 160Hz refresh rate mode.

The latest development comes from XDA-Developers Editor-in-Chief, Mishaal Rahman who found a way to activate the 160Hz refresh rate on the phone. According to the report, he found references to the high refresh rate mode in the Settings app while he was trying to find out how the phone switches between refresh rates.

That feel when your phone has a higher refresh rate than your 144Hz monitor. pic.twitter.com/ubavvlBVpk — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) July 26, 2020

Mishaal found a debug command that allows the option to set the refresh rate to 160Hz appear in the settings menu. You can go to the report for the procedure that involves setting up ADB on your PC. When done, you can test the refresh rate by downloading the Fluid Simulation app.