ASUS ROG Phone 3
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

ASUS ROG Phone 3 was launched last week with a 144Hz refresh rate and Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC. These are primarily responsible for the fluid experience on the phone. However, it has been revealed that the phone can go beyond the official numbers. The ROG Phone 3 has a hidden 160Hz refresh rate mode.

The latest development comes from XDA-Developers Editor-in-Chief, Mishaal Rahman who found a way to activate the 160Hz refresh rate on the phone. According to the report, he found references to the high refresh rate mode in the Settings app while he was trying to find out how the phone switches between refresh rates.

Mishaal found a debug command that allows the option to set the refresh rate to 160Hz appear in the settings menu. You can go to the report for the procedure that involves setting up ADB on your PC. When done, you can test the refresh rate by downloading the Fluid Simulation app.

You May Also Like
Red Magic 5S
Nubia Red Magic 5S to sport LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage
Nubia confirmed the arrival of its new phone recently. The brand will…
OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord will feature a 90Hz display and a generous 12GB of RAM
OnePlus Nord will debut on July 21 packing four rear cameras and dual selfie snappers.
Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core with Android Go launched in India for Rs 5,499
The Galaxy M01 Core price in India is set at Rs 5,499 (~$73.50) for the base 1GB RAM + 16GB storage option.