16-inch MacBook Pro reportedly arriving in September

The same research firm analyst that predicted earlier today the foldable Microsoft Surface tablet is now turning his attention to Apple and its rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro. The report suggests that, except if anything out of the ordinary happens, Apple will introduce the 16-inch MacBook Pro at its September event later this year. Apple is expected to unveil its 2019 iPhones at said event, and the MacBook Pro could be the “one more thing”.

We foresee that Apple will release a new product [at the] Sep’19 Apple event if there’s no unexpected development issue — Jeff Lin, Associate Director, Consumer Electronics at IHS Markit

The report suggests that it will ship with macOS Catalina, and will have a new display, as well as a new processor. Said display will be an LCD, not OLED panel, manufactured by LG, with a resolution of 3,072 x 1,920 pixels. This contradicts the rumor from May according to which this particular MacBook Pro would get an OLED display made by Samsung, but these are just speculations and reports for the time being.