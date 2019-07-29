16-inch MacBook Pro with ultra-narrow bezels coming in September

The 16-inch MacBook Pro has been in the headlines for quite some time, and the last time we heard about it, last month, it was rumored to arrive in September, possibly at the iPhone 11 event. A new report citing unnamed sources from the supply chain confirms what we’ve already been hearing, and claims that Apple will unveil the 16-inch MacBook Pro in September. This matches previous reports that it will take the stage at the iPhone 11 event, and contradicts those that claimed Apple will hold a special October event for it.

Ultra-narrow bezels is what the report suggests in describing the looks of the notebook, which will likely have a larger display expanded from the 15-inch model, as per the report, maintaining most of the chassis and overall look.

Instead of an OLED panel, Apple is reportedly going to use an LCD screen made by LG with a resolution of 3072 x 1920 pixels. It is also rumored to bring the first upgraded keyboard with a scissor mechanism, instead of the current butterfly that’s been creating headaches recently.