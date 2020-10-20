We start today’s deals with Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro, which comes with 16GB RAM. 512GB storage space and an Intel Core i7 processor for $2,099 after a $300 discount from its regular $2,399 price tag. However, if you’re looking for a gaming laptop, you may want to check out the Razer Blade Stealth 13, which is getting a $349 discount, leaving it at just $1,451. Upon purchase, you get an Intel Core i7 processor, an NVIDIA GeForce GTZ 1650 graphics card, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage space.

Next up, we have some deals on the Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL, but hurry since quantities are very limited. The 64GB Just Black version is currently selling for $607.77 with $191.23 discounts, while the Clearly White version sells for $629 after a $170 discount. If you want more storage, the 128GB version in Clearly White is getting a $61.76 discount, leaving it at $837.24. Now, if you want the larger variant, it is selling for $779 with 129 savings and 64GB storage space, and if you’re interested in the Google Pixel 3a, you can get it for $319 with 64GB and $80 savings.

Headphones are also getting interesting discounts, as the V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Codex Edition are now available for $300, down from its regular $350 price tag. These are available in three different color options, and they include Qualcomm’s aptX and ACC with up to 14 hours of continuous playback and fast charge that will give you up to four hours of power after a 30-minute charge. However, the Philips Fidelio X3 are also on sale. They go for the same $350 price tag, but they can now be yours for just $249.

Other deals include the latest Apple Watch Series 6 in its 40mm, GPS only version with Space Gray aluminum case and Black Sport Band selling for $374 after a $24 discount. LG’s OLED55CXPUA CX 55-inch smart OLED TV is getting a $503 discount, leaving it at $1,497. Belkin’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock Pro for macOS and Windows is now selling for $250 with $50 savings, and the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller can be yours for $80 after a $20 discount.