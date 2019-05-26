16-inch MacBook Pro, 11-inch iPad Pro to get Samsung OLED displays?

There were plenty of rumors regarding an upcoming, larger MacBook Pro, sometime in the near future. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo kicked the rumor mill in motion by hinting a 16 to 16.5-inch version that would be arriving next year. Now, a new report suggests that this MacBook Pro will not only feature an OLED display, but the panel would be supplied by Samsung Display.

The same report also seems to hint that Apple could be switching out the LCD display on its 11-inch iPad Pro to an OLED display, reportedly also supplied by Samsung. While the track record of the Korean publication isn’t rich enough to take the information for granted, we advise you to stay skeptical for now, at least until we hear more supporting reports.

Image: Viktor Kadar