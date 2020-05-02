OnePlus IDEAS

OnePlus announced the IDEAS Beta Run program in the recent past. It invited the community members to help improve OxygenOS by implementing new features. 

The company said that the most popular ideas would be considered and then implemented into OxygenOS with a future update. Now, we have the winning entries. OnePlus has announced the list of 15 OnePlus IDEAS that await adoption:

  1. Allow users to choose which stock apps to install during set-up
  2. AMOLED dark
  3. An option to set battery charging limit to 80%
  4. API support for Gcam
  5. Boost capabilities of the alert slider
  6. Call recording
  7. Custom fingerprint animations
  8. Edge notification light
  9. Improve the adaptive brightness
  10. OnePlus Dex
  11. Real One Hand Mode
  12. Real-time weather wallpaper
  13. Study mode
  14. Use Google apps instead of custom ones
  15. Variable charging speed

Further, the top 5 adopted features are:

  1. Always on Display – development to be finished around June, CBT/OBT coming in Aug/Sep [subject to changes, there are various factors working]
  2. Enable fingerprint lock for hidden pictures in gallery – included in the roadmap
  3. Play sound when the battery is fully charged – included in the roadmap
  4. Folders within the app drawer -included in the roadmap
  5. Adding more essential features to Zen Mode – included in the roadmap

Source: OnePlus Forums

