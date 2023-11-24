Black Friday 2023 is finally here, and after a week of rounding up early deals, we are now looking at the best ones to hit the market. Like previous years, there's a lot to be excited about, as we're seeing discounts on hardware from Apple, Samsung, Google, and many other product niches!
Here, Pocketnow has rounded up 15 incredible deals you should not miss out on, especially if you hope to revamp the tech in and around your home.
-
iPhone 15Save up to $200$640 $830 Save $190
The iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with the new Dynamic Island, a dual camera setup, new colors, and a USB Type-C port. It's powered by the Apple A16 Bionic chip, and it's the most affordable high-end iPhone you can get your hands on today.
-
Samsung Galaxy S23 UltraSave $300$899 $1199 Save $300
The new Galaxy S23 Ultra is the go-to flagship from Samsung in 2023. It's powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, carries the same price tag as its predecessor, and has improved gaming and camera capabilities to let you capture the perfect moment.
-
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5Save up to $700$999 $1799 Save $800
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest foldable flagship in the lineup. It's equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a powerful triple rear camera, a large 6.2-inch cover and 7.6-inch main display, and a large battery that can last all day on a single charge.
-
Apple Watch SE 2Save up to $70$180 $250 Save $70
The affordable Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) looks the same as its predecessor; it features improved fitness tracking and is powered by the latest and most powerful Apple S8 chip. It's available in three colors and supports the same bands as the last generation.
-
Beats Studio ProMassive 50% savings$169 $349 Save $180
The Beats Studio Pro over-the-ear headphones come with improved sound quality, enhanced noise cancelation, a USB-C port, and up to 40 hours of battery life. They support both Apple and Android devices, as well as the Find My network of both platforms. They're available in four colors, and offer an immersive listening experience.
-
iPad 10th GenerationLowest price to date$349 $449 Save $100
The new 10th Generation iPad features a completely new design, a bigger 10.9-inch display, a faster 14 Bionic chipset, USB-C connectivity, 5G, and much more.
-
MacBook Air M2Save up to $250$950 $1100 Save $150
The latest MacBook Air is powered by the M2 Apple Silicon, offering even better performance than the M1 series of chips. It comes with an all-new design similar to the new MacBook Pro models, fast internal memory, excellent battery life, and an Apple M2 chipset that provides all the performance you need for multitasking, editing, and working on-the-go.
-
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)Save $60$189 $249 Save $60
The new Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) features a new touch control navigation on the stems, better audio drivers, improved noise-cancellation and transparency features, and more. The case now lets users track down their AirPods Pro using the Find My network, and there’s also a set of speaker holes on the bottom to sound an alarm.
-
Bose QuietComfort 45Save $130$200 $330 Save $130
The Bose QC45 comes with a long-lasting battery, comfortable design, and premium feel. The audio quality is one of the best on the market, and Bose has been one of the leading companies in noise cancellation for several years.
-
Lenovo Yoga 7iSave $300$550 $850 Save $300
The Yoga 7i comes with a 16-inch 1920 x 1200 display, 512GB of SSD, and 16GB of RAM. It's powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 chip, and it's an excellent everyday laptop, ideal for general workflows.
-
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2023)Save $300$1100 $1400 Save $300
The ASUS ROG Strix G16 comes with a gorgeous 16-inch QHD ROG Nebula Display with 240Hz refresh rates, an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD storage, support for Wi-Fi 6E, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics to run anything you throw at it.
-
Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023)Save $45$105 $150 Save $45
The Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023) comes with the new and improved Alexa AI assistant, a new design, a new and more powerful processor, spatial audio, and a built-in smart home hub that lets you interact with smart devices, get weather information, and so much more.
-
Anker Nebula Solar Portable 1080p ProjectorSave $110$329 $459 Save $130
Anker’s Nebula Solar Portable 10800 Projector is an excellent option for those who want to enjoy their favorite content in Full HD resolution and a screen size that will go up to 120 inches.
-
LG QNED85 Series 4K Smart TVSave $700$1097 $1800 Save $703
LG's QNED85 Series 4K Smart TV comes with 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh rates, AI-Powered 4K, Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby Atmos, an a& gen-5 AI processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to provide an outstanding experience no matter the content and more
-
Samsung S95CGrab up to $600 off$1297 $1897 Save $600
The Samsung S90C Series Quantum 4K OLED smart TV features a Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling to help you enjoy your favorite content in the best possible way. You also get Quantum HDR OLED technology, support for HDR10+, and more.
Pocketnow's Recommended Deals
If you've been eyeing a smartphone upgrade, the iPhone 15, which we described as the best iPhone for most in our iPhone 15 review, is available via AT&T for $640 — if you're getting a new line or account. While everyone may not follow under this category, if you do, it's a deal worth grabbing with both your hands! But if you're on the Android side, the Google Pixel 8 at $550 is a steal deal. It offers seven years of software support and comes with industry-leading camera performance.
Regarding audio devices, most users, especially those with iPhones, can't go wrong with picking up a pair of AirPods. The brand-new second-generation AirPod Pro 2nd Gen (with USB-C) is down to its lowest price of $180 and is a no-questions purchase for the convenience plus audio package they offer. But the Bose QuietComfort 45 Overhead headphones won't disappoint if you're looking for something more robust. The $130 price drop makes it all the more attractive, too!
As for laptops, if you're eyeing a productivity machine that's running Windows, you can't go wrong with the Lenovo Yoga 7i. It offers a very balanced package, and at $550, it's hard to find this incredible of a display. Plus, it is a convertible laptop, perfect for those who like a tablet-like form factor. And as for those who want a MacBook, the M2 MacBook Air should be the only laptop you consider, especially at its discount price, which drops it below $1000 for the first time since launch.
We at Pocketnow have been scouring the internet and online retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy, to find the best early Black Friday deals. Here are the top deals we've discovered till now, categorized for your convenience:
- Best Black Friday Deals on Smart Speakers and Streaming Devices
- Best Black Friday Deals on Tablets, e-Readers, Chromebooks and more
- Best Black Friday Deals: Smartphones and accessories
- Best Black Friday Deals: Smartwatches, Headphones, Earbuds
- Best Black Friday Smart Home Deals: Doorbells, security cameras, and more
So what are you buying this Black Friday? Let us know in the comments section below!