Black Friday 2023 is finally here, and after a week of rounding up early deals, we are now looking at the best ones to hit the market. Like previous years, there's a lot to be excited about, as we're seeing discounts on hardware from Apple, Samsung, Google, and many other product niches!

Here, Pocketnow has rounded up 15 incredible deals you should not miss out on, especially if you hope to revamp the tech in and around your home.

Pocketnow's Recommended Deals

If you've been eyeing a smartphone upgrade, the iPhone 15, which we described as the best iPhone for most in our iPhone 15 review, is available via AT&T for $640 — if you're getting a new line or account. While everyone may not follow under this category, if you do, it's a deal worth grabbing with both your hands! But if you're on the Android side, the Google Pixel 8 at $550 is a steal deal. It offers seven years of software support and comes with industry-leading camera performance.

Regarding audio devices, most users, especially those with iPhones, can't go wrong with picking up a pair of AirPods. The brand-new second-generation AirPod Pro 2nd Gen (with USB-C) is down to its lowest price of $180 and is a no-questions purchase for the convenience plus audio package they offer. But the Bose QuietComfort 45 Overhead headphones won't disappoint if you're looking for something more robust. The $130 price drop makes it all the more attractive, too!

As for laptops, if you're eyeing a productivity machine that's running Windows, you can't go wrong with the Lenovo Yoga 7i. It offers a very balanced package, and at $550, it's hard to find this incredible of a display. Plus, it is a convertible laptop, perfect for those who like a tablet-like form factor. And as for those who want a MacBook, the M2 MacBook Air should be the only laptop you consider, especially at its discount price, which drops it below $1000 for the first time since launch.

We at Pocketnow have been scouring the internet and online retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy, to find the best early Black Friday deals. Here are the top deals we've discovered till now, categorized for your convenience:

So what are you buying this Black Friday? Let us know in the comments section below!