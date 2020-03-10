Up next
Author
Tags

Today’s deals start with the 15.4-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. This Space Gray variant from mid-2019 is $400 off, so you would just have to pay $1,999 if you want one. This laptop includes 256GB storage, 16GB RAM, and a 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor.

Buy 15.4-inch MacBook Pro

If you want a gaming laptop, the ASUS GTX 1060 with a 15.6″ display, an Intel Core i7 8th Gen processor, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage for $1,190. This lets you save $710 from its original price, and you will become part of the Republic of Gamers.

Buy ASUS GTX 6010

Another interesting device on sale is the Google Pixel 4 in its Just Black variant with 64GB in storage. This is an unlocked variant that you can use on any network, and you save $250 upon purchase, meaning you would only have to pay $549 for yours. If you want more storage, the 128GB model is $649, with the same $250 discount.

Buy Google Pixel 4

Amazon has another great option for you. Right now, you can get the 3rd gen Amazon Echo Dot with Echo Auto for just $60. This bundle is usually priced at $100, so you get to save $40.

Buy Amazon Echo Bundle

You May Also Like

Google Pixel 4a hands-on images show punch hole display and fabric case

The alleged Pixel 4a hands-on images show a familiar design that we came across a few months ago, alongside Google’s signature fabric case for the phone.
Huawei P40 Lite

HUAWEI P40 Lite with 48MP camera, Kirin 810 launched

HUAWEI will launch the P40 series on March 26.
Realme 6

Realme 6 visits Geekbench, tips Helio G90 SoC

The Realme 6 series will be launched in India on March 5.