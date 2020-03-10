Today’s deals start with the 15.4-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. This Space Gray variant from mid-2019 is $400 off, so you would just have to pay $1,999 if you want one. This laptop includes 256GB storage, 16GB RAM, and a 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor.

If you want a gaming laptop, the ASUS GTX 1060 with a 15.6″ display, an Intel Core i7 8th Gen processor, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage for $1,190. This lets you save $710 from its original price, and you will become part of the Republic of Gamers.

Another interesting device on sale is the Google Pixel 4 in its Just Black variant with 64GB in storage. This is an unlocked variant that you can use on any network, and you save $250 upon purchase, meaning you would only have to pay $549 for yours. If you want more storage, the 128GB model is $649, with the same $250 discount.

Amazon has another great option for you. Right now, you can get the 3rd gen Amazon Echo Dot with Echo Auto for just $60. This bundle is usually priced at $100, so you get to save $40.

