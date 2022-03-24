A 15-inch MacBook Air could reportedly arrive in 2023

Apple is working on a 15-inch MacBook Air, according to the report from Display Supply Chain Consultants. Currently, Apple offers the MacBook in only a 13-inch form factor. But, according to the report, we could see the Cupertino-based company launch a bigger MacBook Air with a 15-inch display in 2023.

Alongside the bigger 15-inch MacBook Air, Apple will also "slightly" increase the display size of the 13-inch MacBook Air next year. Moreover, the company is also tipped to introduce a new entry-level iPad with a larger display next year. The full report is only available to the members of the display industry, however, some publications were able to get some information from the popular display analyst Ross Young.

Other than the display size, nothing about the MacBook Air 2023 has been reported. We don't know if the laptop will feature a mini LED or an OLED display, or any other details. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also reported last year that Apple has been working on a 15-inch MacBook Air behind the scenes, but again, the information is limited to display size only.

For now, Apple is focused on launching the redesigned MacBook Air this year. We have been hearing about Apple revamping the MacBook Air design for almost a year now, and the latest report suggests that it will launch in the second half of this year. The new MacBook Air is said to arrive with a boxy design, MagSafe charging support, M2 chipset, slim white bezels with a notch, more color options, a white keyboard, and much more.

Via: 9to5Mac