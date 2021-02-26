Apple started to implement significant changes to its Mac lineup since the launch of its M1-powered devices. It included a brand-new Mac mini, a MacBook Air, and a 13-inch MacBook Pro. However, this was just the first step towards what seems to be a bright future. Now, we get rumors about the next step in Mac evolution, as a possible 14-inch MacBook Pro seems to be on the horizon, and more sources seem to agree on what’s coming in the package.

Earlier this week, we started receiving more details about the rumored 14-inch MacBook Pro by no other than Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. His information suggests that we will receive two new MacBook Pro models somewhere in the second half of 2021. He also went on to say that these new MacBooks would feature an SD card reader and an HDMI port, and what’s more important a brighter mini-LED display. Now, a new report from DigiTimes gives us more information about the new display.

“Apple is expected to unveil 14- and 16-inch miniLED-backlit MacBook Pro models in second-half 2021, with Radiant to be the exclusive supplier of BLUs and Quanta Computer to be an OEM, the sources noted.”

It seems that Apple has already chosen Opto-Electronics to be the exclusive supplier of Mini LED backlight units, while Quant Computer would be in charge of the final assembly of the new 14-inch MacBook Pro and the 16-inch MacBook Pro refresh. The report follows along the same lines as Ming-Chi Kuo’s recent report. It claims that the new MacBook Pros will launch in the latter half of 2021 with brighter mini-LED displays, Apple Silicon chip, and a new design with a flat-edged top and bottom. Further, we could also get MagSafe charging with a magnetic power cable and physical function keys to replace the Touch Bar.

It’s true that waiting until the second half of 2021 may look like a long time to see the launch of the new MacBook Pros, but at least we will get an idea of what’s coming thanks to the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro that’s expected to arrive next month with a mini-LED display.

Source DigiTimes

Via MacRumors