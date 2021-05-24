Over the past few weeks, multiple reliable sources have predicted that redesigned MacBook Pro models are in the pipeline and will debut this summer. We even came across a render that allegedly shows the fresh design language of the upcoming machine, and some core specs have been making rounds of the rumor mill as well. But what about the launch date? Well, it appears that we’re just about two weeks away from witnessing the debut of new MacBook Pro models. The venue? WWDC 2021!

The biggest MacBook Pro refresh in years might be just two weeks away from its debut!

Tipster Jon Prosser has claimed that Apple will introduce a MacBook Pro refresh at its upcoming developer conference that starts on June 7. So, what’s changing this time? Starting with the design, the Touch Bar is going away, and MagSafe is reportedly making a comeback. More importantly, the upcoming 14-inch (code name J314) – and likely a 16-inch (J316) too – MacBook Pro will bring back the HDMI port and SD card slot.

Another huge upgrade will likely be a mini-LED display. I dearly wish that Apple finally warms up to the idea of a touch-sensitive display on the MacBook Pro. We’ve already seen the mini-LED display make its way to the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and it is only fitting that Apple’s ambitious MacBook Pro refresh also evolves from the Retina era and makes the upgrade to Retina XDR display that offers better contrast and deeper blacks for a more eye-pleasing visual experience.

Upgraded 10-core chip, fresh design, return of MagSafe and HDMI port

On the inside, we hear that the new M2 (or M1X, as per certain reports) will be a lot powerful than the M1 and has already entered production. The second-generation Apple chip inside the MacBook Pro will reportedly have a 10-core design, with eight of them being high-performance cores while the other two are efficiency cores.

More importantly, the Apple silicon inside the upcoming MacBook Pro models will have up to 32-cores, which means it can chew through demanding tasks like graphics designing and video editing with ease. RAM capacity, on the other hand, will go up to 64GB. However, it won’t be surprising to see Apple go all the way up to 128GB. Needless to say, this machine will be a beast (at least on paper), and of course, expensive too!