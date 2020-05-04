[UPDATE]: The leak was right all along. Apple launched the 13-inch MacBook Pro refresh earlier today. You can read our launch story and more details about it here. The original article follows:

Apple is rumored to launch the 13-inch MacBook Pro refresh today, May 4. The information comes from YouTuber and leaker Jon Prosser.

The new 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro is expected to draw some of its features from the 16-inch variant. It is expected to feature scissor-switch keys and slimmer bezels around the display.

There have been conflicting reports about whether the screen size would be changed to 14-inch. However, according to the latest rumors, that won’t be happening. The upcoming product is also anticipated to feature processor speed boosts and upgraded mics and speakers.

