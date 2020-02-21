Apple is rumored to launch a new MacBook in the first half of 2020. As per a fresh leak, Apple’s upcoming macOS machine is a 13-inch MacBook Pro that will be powered by Intel’s 10th Gen Ice Lake family of processors.

The upcoming 13-inch MacBook Pro refresh for 2020 was reportedly spotted on a benchmarking platform packing the 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1068NG7 Ice Lake processor. The 4 core, 8 thread processor will be paired with 32GB of RAM and a hefty 2TB SSD.

Apple has opted for an Ice Lake processor that offers a comparatively lower processing boost over the Coffee Lake silicon inside the 2019 MacBook Pro, but its Iris Plus graphics are significantly more powerful. The company appears to have selected the Ice Lake option over the Comet Lake line, which comes with more processing power but less capable Intel UHD graphics.

Source: Twitter