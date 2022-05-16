13-inch MacBook Pro is receiving a $249 discount

We start today’s deals with some attractive savings for Mac users who want to transition from Intel to Apple Silicon without breaking the bank. The 13-inch MacBook Pro is now selling for $1,150 after receiving a $149 discount that translates to 11 percent savings. However, this deal is only applicable to the Silver color option, which comes packed with 256GB of storage space. You also get Apple’s first computer-oriented M1 processor and 8GB RAM inside this laptop’s thin and light body.

However, the best deals come with the 512GB storage model that is now receiving a $249 discount, which lets you take this amazing laptop home for just $1,250, which is better than having to pay $1,499 for a laptop that launched back in 2020.

Either way, those interested in buying one would receive a new laptop with a 13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits of brightness for vibrant colors and fantastic detail, long-lasting battery life that will get you up to 20-hours of juice. You also get an active cooling system that will enable it to deliver and sustain incredible performance. And in case you didn’t know, Apple’s M1 chip includes an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, making it almost three times faster when dealing with regular work and five times faster than its Intel-powered predecessor when working on graphics-intensive apps and games.

However, you can also check out a more affordable option, the 2020 MacBook Air, that is also on sale. You can take yours home for $949 after seeing a $50 discount. This deal will get you an M1-powered laptop with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage inside. You will also get a 13.3-inch Retina display, all-day battery life, and a lighter and thinner design that doesn’t require a fan to keep it cool, which means you won’t be listening to a fan go into action when working on more demanding apps and games.