First, we have the 13-inch MacBook Pro with your choice of 1.4 or 2.4Ghz Intel Core i5 processor with 128GB or 256GB of SSD storage. You save $249 on this potent laptop, but you will only see discounts reflected at final checkout. Just remember to double check before you complete the purchase.

Buy 13-inch MacBook Pro

A new Amazon Echo Studio is now available for purchase. It’s Amazons new high-end smart speaker that comes to compete against the Google Home Max. You get a 1-inch tweeter, three 2-inch mid-range speakers, and a 5.25-inch woofer that will give you to 330W of power and an immersive 3D audio speaker. The new Amazon Echo Studio can also adjust itself to the acoustics of any room automatically, which means excellent sound every time no matter where you are.

Buy Amazon Echo Studio

Finally, there is a new alternative for those looking for a Quick Charger. The Anker Quick Charge 3.0 with dual USB 30W charger will give juice to many of your Samsung flagships, and it will also charge your favorite Apple products, including the iPhone 8 and more. It’s usually listed for $25.99, but you can get it right now for just $17.98 with free shipping on orders over $25.

Buy Anker Quick Charge 3.0