We keep on getting amazing deals from Amazon.com. For example, you can currently get $149 savings on any 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop with Apple’s latest M1 processor. This means that you can get a new MacBook Pro for as low as $1,150 on its 256GB storage option on any of its Silver or Space Gray color variants. You also get the same $149 savings on the 512GB storage models, meaning that you can get yours for $1,350. And if you act fast, you can also score the same $149 saving on the latest MacBook Air that’s available for just $850 on its 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model in Silver and Space Gray.

If you’re looking for a new Chromebook, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook for $699 after getting a 30 percent discount that translates to $303.99 savings for anyone interested. This will get you a 13.3-inch UHD AMOLED display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB storage, 8GB RAM, and a built-in Pen. A more affordable option comes with the ASUS Chromebook CX1, that’s available for $180 after receiving a $50 discount. This laptop comes with an 11.6-inch HD NanoEdge Display, an Intel Celeron N3350 processor, 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM.

Other deals feature the AZIO Retro Compact Keyboard that’s receiving a 22 percent discount that translates to $48.89 savings, meaning that you can grab this sexy-looking keyboard for $171. If you’re a gamer, you may want to check out the SteelSeries Apex 7 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, that’s now selling for $142.11 after a $17.88 discount. This keyboard features brown switches, which means tactile and quiet typing for your needs. Finally, you can get a new Targus Urban Essential Backpack for just $25 after receiving a 51 percent discount.