13-inch MacBook Pro is getting a $199 discount right now!

You can currently pick up a new 13-inch MacBook Pro for as low as $1,150 over at Amazon.com, where one of the smallest and most powerful Apple laptops is receiving up to $199 savings. The entry-level variant is receiving the smaller $149 discount that represents 11 percent savings. This will get you a new laptop with Apple’s M1 processor that packs an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space. This model is now available for $1,150 on both its Silver and Space Gray color options.

However, if you want better savings and more storage space, you can also opt for the 512GB storage variant of the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro that comes with $199 savings, which means that you can purchase yours for $1,300. This model also comes with the same 8GB RAM and a stunning 13.3-inch Retina Display capable of 500 nits of brightness for vibrant colors and incredible image detail. The less potent but still amazing MacBook Air comes with a $100 discount on its 512GB storage model, which means you can purchase yours for $1,149. Unfortunately, this deal is only available on the Gold color variant. If you want the Silver or Space Gray option, you will find yourself paying $1,199, which is still better than paying the laptop’s full retail price. And if you can live with 256GB storage, you can also consider the more affordable option that goes for $949 after seeing a $50 discount that goes across the board.

Apple MacBook Pro MacBook Air Mac Mini

You can also pick up a new M1 Mac mini with Apple’s M1 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage for just $600! This model is currently seeing a 7 percent discount that leaves it up for grabs at $649. However, you will see that this option will get $49 extra savings at checkout, meaning that you can pick up your new Mac for just $600. The 512GB storage model is getting a similar treatment. You will see it receiving a $60 discount, but you will receive $29 extra savings at checkout, which means you can purchase one for just $800.