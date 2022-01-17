13-inch MacBook Pro could be replaced with a new 14-inch model with an Apple M2 chip later this year

Apple’s transition away from Intel is still underway. The company started using its proprietary processors in November 2020, when it announced the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini. Since then, we have received a 24-inch iMac that also packs Apple’s M1 chip and the latest 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that come with M1 Pro and M1 Max processors under the hood. However, it seems that we will see more changes in 2022, as the latest rumor suggests that Apple may replace the 13-inch MacBook Pro with a new 14-inch model that will sport a new Apple M2 chipset.

According to well-known tipster Dylandkt, you may be running out of time to get your hands on a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, as Apple may launch a new 14-inch MacBook Pro with a new Apple M2 chip to take its place. This new 14-inch model is expected to launch along with the new 2022 MacBook Air. He also claims that Apple will complete its transition to Apple Silicon in the last quarter of 2022, with the Mac Pro being the last Mac to get one of Apple’s custom chips. And if rumors are true, this new Mac Pro could feature the M1 Max processor under the hood.

“The currently available M1 MacBook Pro 13 will be replaced with a MacBook Pro 14 with an M2 chip in the 2H of 2022. It will receive a slight price increase over the previous generation. Alongside this release time frame, we will receive the redesigned M2 MacBook (Air).”

The main reason behind this change is the upcoming MacBook Air, as rumors suggest that the new model is also going to feature the same M2 chip that will be focused on efficiency instead of power. This upgrade would leave the current 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro model outclassed, so Apple’s best bet could be to launch both laptops with the M2 chip. Still, Pro users always want more, so going for a larger 14-inch display, a few extra posts, better cooling solutions, and better performance may be the best option for them.

Source: Twitter

Via: Tom's Guide