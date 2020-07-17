New information claims that Taiwan’s supply chain will begin to ship backlit units and more components for the next-generation MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models in the Q3 of 2020, suggesting that the new MacBooks with Apple Silicon may arrive sooner than expected.

“As Apple is set to release 13-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ and ‌MacBook Air‌, powered by Apple Silicon, by the end of this year, total shipments of MacBook lineup are expected to reach 16-17 million units in 2020 compared to 14.5-15.5 million units shipped a year earlier, the sources estimated.”

According to a new report from DigiTimes, the first Arm-based 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air would arrive by the end of 2020. This prediction almost matches what Ming-Chi Kuo believes, since he said that these new Arm-based MacBooks would come either in Q4 2020 or in Q1 2021. Apple is also supposed to rely on TSMC for the new Apple Silicon, which would start to produce them in large numbers in the second half of 2021.

“TSMC will fabricate Apple’s custom chips for the Mac using 5nm process technology, with production still in small volume during the first half of 2021, the sources noted, but the output will expand substantially later next year.”

Source MacRumors

Via DigiTimes