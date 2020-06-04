ASUS ROG Phone III (Image only for representation purpose)

There is still no official word from Asus about the next ROG smartphone, but recent reports from Taiwan suggest that it may be released in July. We find a device on Geekbench, labeled as the asus ASUS_1003D, and it is believed that it could indeed be the new Asus ROG Phone III.

Last month, we saw what is supposed to be the 8GB variant of the Asus ROG Phone III over at Geekbench, and it seems that now we could be looking at the same device, but with 12GB RAM. Just like the first device, this 12GB variant comes with Android 10, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. This new device could be launched next month alongside the ZenFone 7, since it would match the announcement of the device’s previous iteration.

Source GSM Arena

