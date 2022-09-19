Score up to $199 savings on one of Apple's best iPad options on the market, which comes with an M1 chip, and other great features

Rumors suggest that Apple may launch a new iteration of its most potent iPad models before 2022 comes to an end. This information is great for everyone interested in picking up one of the current models, as retailers may have already started to make room for the new devices. For instance, you can save $199 on most of Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro variants, which means you can get yours for as low as $900 if you act fast.

Amazon lets you save $199 on every 12.9-inch iPad Pro model. This leaves the Wi-Fi-only variant with 128GB storage space available for $900. Savings come in two waves, as you will find $100 savings on the product landing page that represents a 9 percent discount, while the second part will appear at check out. Either way, you would be getting your hands on Apple’s largest model, which comes with a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color, Apple’s M1 chip for next-level performance, a TrueDepth camera system with an ultra-wide camera featuring Center Stage, all-day battery life, Face ID for biometric authentication and Apple Pay, as well as fantastic sound thanks to its four-speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones.

Suppose you want more storage space on your new 12.9-inch iPad Pro model. In that case, you can get the 256GB model for $1,000, or grab the 512GB version for $1,200. Finally, you can also go all out and purchase the 1TB model, which now goes for $1,650 after receiving a $149 discount, which’s also great. However, you can also opt for the LTE-enabled models that start at $1,100 after receiving the same $199 savings as the rest. Just double-check before pulling the trigger on this cool offer, as prices and savings will vary depending on the color variant you choose.