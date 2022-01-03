12.9-inch iPad Pro, Wacom drawing tablets and more are on sale

You can currently purchase the latest version of Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a $100 discount, meaning that you can pick up the entry-level variant with 128GB storage and Wi-Fi-only support for $999. This deal is only available on the Space Gray model, as the Silver color variant is only getting a $60 discount. This model comes with a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. In the camera department, we see a TrueDepth camera system with an Ultra-Wide camera with Centerstage and a LiDAR scanner for an amazing AR experience. Further, the largest iPad Pro model features Face ID for biometric authentication and Apple Pay, an all-day battery life, four-speaker audio with studio-quality microphones.

If you want more storage on your 12.9-inch iPad Pro, then you should consider the 512GB storage model that is getting $99 off the Silver model and $100 off the Space Gray variant, meaning that you can purchase yours for $1300. The 1TB storage and 2TB storage models are also getting a $100 discount, but these are available on both color options so that you can get yours for $1,599 and $2,099, respectively.

The smaller 11-inch iPad Pro is also on sale, as you can pick one up for as low as $749 when you choose to go for the 128GB storage model with Wi-Fi-only support. This model features the same M1 processor that is found on the larger 12.9-inch model and remember that you get more than enough RAM on both variants, but you have to remember that you will have to opt for the 1TB and 2TB storage models if you want more RAM under the hood of your tablets. And if you don’t want to spend that much on a Pro model, you can also pick up the 10.2-inch model with Wi-Fi-only support and 256GB storage, as it is available for $449 after a $30 discount.

We have also spotted Wacom drawing tablets on sale. First up, the Wacom One Drawing Tablet with Screen features a 13.3-inch Pen Display that will be great for beginners and anyone interested in getting into digital art. This dragging tablet is compatible with your Mac, PC, Chromebook, and Android devices, and the best part is that you can get one for just $300 after a $100 discount. And if you want the most affordable option, you can opt for the Wacom Intuos Creative Pen Tablet that sells for just $40 after a $40 discount.