While this is not the first time we get rumors talking about the new displays on the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup, this is one of the first times we get what seems to be some evidence behind it. We’ve been talking about the possibility of getting 120Hz refresh rates and a smaller notch in an iPhone since before the 12 lineup was released. However, the current iPhone lineup had to ditch 120Hz refresh rate displays to favor its battery, and well the only notch that got smaller was the one on the iPhone 12 mini.

Heard some rumors in the industry and media that there would only be one LTPO model from Apple later this year. Can confirm that is not the case. Apple fans can relax! — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 16, 2021

Now, it seems that we will indeed get this feature in the upcoming lineup, as a well-known analyst has just commented on the matter. Ross Young used his Twitter account to post some information regarding the display in the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup. He believes that we will receive two devices with LTPO displays, which would enable 120Hz refresh rates. Said devices are expected to be the higher-end iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The new LTPO OLED displays are more power-efficient, which means that they wouldn’t be so demanding on the iPhone’s battery, hence allowing the 120HZ feature to finally make its debut on these iOS devices. However, that’s not the only improvement that may arrive with the iPhone 13. We have seen a couple of leaks showing what is expected to be the glass front of the iPhone 13 lineup, and now, leaker DuanRui has posted images of what could be the newly redesigned notch for the iPhone 13.

We can clearly see the size difference between the notch in the iPhone 12 and what seems to be the possible “film samples” representing the final notch in the upcoming iPhone 13. These samples suggest that the new notch could be a bit taller than the current design, but it would be 30 percent narrower.

Source MarRumors