Only iPhone 14 Pro models could feature 120Hz ProMotion after all

In a short span of time, we have received a lot of information about Apple's 2022 flagship smartphone. We first learned that Apple will implement a pill-shaped notch on the iPhone 14 Pro models as it looks for a notch-less solution. It then became clear that the iPhone 14 Pro models could feature two punch-hole cutouts: both a circular-shaped punch-hole camera and a pill-shaped punch-hole cutout. Now, we have got some information about the displays of the iPhone 14 series.

According to a rumor reported last week, Apple was planning to expand the 120Hz ProMotion display and 6GB RAM to all the models of the iPhone 14 series. This meant that both the lower-priced iPhone 14 models, the standard iPhone 14 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, could feature bigger amounts of RAM and an improved display. But, a new report from display analyst Ross Young says otherwise.

According to Young, the 120Hz ProMotion display will remain exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max models. He says that Chinese display manufacturer BOE would be the supplier of OLED displays for the cheaper iPhones. However, since BOE hasn't shipped an LTPO OLED display (which enables ProMotion on iPhone) yet, Apple would be skeptical of using BOE's first LTPO display on their iPhones. Even though the panels may support 120Hz, Apple might not enable ProMotion on the lower-priced models. He suggests that the standard 2023 iPhone models may support a 120Hz refresh rate.

Currently, Samsung supplies LTPO OLED panels for the iPhone 13 Pro models. A report suggested that Apple might hand a contract to LG for LTPO panels, which could see both the standard and the Pro models iPhone 14 support ProMotion, however, nothing concrete about that is known as of now.

In other rumors, both of the iPhone 14 Pro models are rumored to come with a 48MP primary camera, up from 12MP in the current iPhone 13 series. Apple could also skip a physical SIM card for an eSIM in this year's iPhone. This year's iPhone 14 series is also expected to come with a 4nm node process-based A16 Bionic chipset.

What are your expectations from iPhone 14 series? What are your thoughts on the dual hole-punch design? Would you prefer to buy an iPhone 14 Pro model if ProMotion remains exclusive to the Pro series? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: MacRumors