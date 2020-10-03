You can easily find 120Hz refresh rate displays in several Android smartphones in today’s market. I mean, you can even find it in the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, which is a $699 device that could easily compete in the sub-flagship or high-tier mid-ranger smartphone section, if such thing exists. Still, rumors claim that you won’t find this feature in any upcoming iPhone 12 model, and it seems that Apple fans will have to wait until next year’s iPhone 13 to get 120Hz refresh rate displays.

Analyst Ross Young has come forward to tell Apple fans, and the world, that 120Hz refresh rate displays will finally arrive to iPhones in 2021. He believes that next year’s iPhones will feature 120Hz ProMotion displays, and he also gave us a chart showing several important details about these devices. We can easily see that Apple may be preparing a new iPhone lineup that would follow the footprints of this year’s iPhone 12, as we would start with a 5.42-inch iPhone 13 mini, two 6.06-inch versions, and the larger 6.67-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Every new iPhone 13 variant is also expected to feature Y-Octa technology in their displays, which would be provided by Samsung. The most significant development would be the adoption of 120Hz-capable ProMotion displays that will be accommodated by the adoption of LTPO display technology.

Like DSCC, Mizuho Securities also says no new iPhone SE model in 2021, have to wait till 2022. They do say all iPhone 13 models will have integrated touch, BOE will join LGD on both 6.1" models, mini and 13 will adopt 12 Pro Max camera sensors, & sensor size will increase on Pro. pic.twitter.com/G9f6cz8dm0 — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 2, 2020

“The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will reportedly gain the same camera sensors as the iPhone 12 Pro Max, while the sensor size of both Pro models will increase. This means that there will be significant camera improvements on all models.”

Now, there are going to be several differences between the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, and the higher-end 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, as the first two would lack ToF sensors, and they would only include Sub-6GHz 5G connectivity, while the more expensive models will support both Sub6 and mmWave 5G. The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max would also feature a Time of Light camera sensor and maybe a LiDAR sensor.

Unfortunately, we won’t see an iPhone SE refresh next year, as Young believes that the iPhone SE 3 will arrive sometime in Spring 2022, and it will feature a 6.06-inch LCD, and yes, it would also feature sub6-GHz 5G connectivity and TouchID.

Source MacRumors