One of the signature features of recent flagship devices has been high refresh rate displays. Apple was rumored to bring 120Hz to iPhone 12 but at the end of the day, that didn’t happen. Now, a report claims that iPhone 13 will get the 120Hz refresh rate, but there is a twist. It sheds light on the display tech of the supposed ‘Pro’ variants. It goes on to say that the 120Hz LTPO display will remain limited to the Pro models in the iPhone 13 series.

As per a Korean report, Apple is working on bringing a 120Hz refresh rate to the OLED displays of the top 2 models of its next iPhone lineup. It is likely referring to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max – both ‘Pro’ variants. Moreover, it goes on to say that Samsung and LG will be the supplier for its displays. The latter is said to be housed on all the models except the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The new report clashes with the previous report that claimed all the models will have high refresh rate displays. Further, the base variants(iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13) will reportedly have LTPS while the Pro variants with 120Hz will feature the LTPO display. For the unaware, LTPS is Low-Temperature Polysilicon while the LTPO is Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide.

What is LTPO, anyway?

The latter, LTPO-TFT backplane could be used to evade the power consumption caused due to the 120Hz refresh rate. This will enable Apple to bring the best of both worlds- advantages of LTPS and limited power consumption. These new LTPO displays will help the new iPhone 13 lineup be more power-efficient, and it is rumored that they would also allow them to feature always-on displays.

In a nutshell, you can expect:

iPhone 13 mini- 5.4-inch LTPS display, 60Hz refresh rate.

iPhone 13- 6.1-inch LTPS display, 60Hz refresh rate.

iPhone 13 Pro- 6.1-inch LTPO display, 120Hz refresh rate.

iPhone 13 Pro Max- 6.7-inch LTPO display, 120Hz refresh rate.